Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

