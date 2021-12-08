Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,473 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94.

