Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
Shares of ALCO stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.