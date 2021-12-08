Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

