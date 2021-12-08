Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 309,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,079 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.08.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

