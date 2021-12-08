Albertsons Companies (ACI) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Albertsons Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.04% 101.23% 6.01% Albertsons Companies Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Albertsons Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21 Albertsons Companies Competitors 1107 2621 2672 83 2.27

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $27.21, suggesting a potential downside of 24.09%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Albertsons Companies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion $850.20 million 31.72 Albertsons Companies Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.09

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Albertsons Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Albertsons Companies pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 10.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Albertsons Companies has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies’ peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Albertsons Companies peers beat Albertsons Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

