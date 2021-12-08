Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU) fell 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

About Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in identifying and evaluating suitable acquisition transaction candidates. The company was founded on February 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

