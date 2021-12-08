Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

