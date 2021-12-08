AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.15

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

