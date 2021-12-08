AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$8.25. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 182,140 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$567.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

