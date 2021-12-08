Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.70. Affimed shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 8,822 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $642.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affimed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 620,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

