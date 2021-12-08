AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54. 16,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 83,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 10.06.

In other news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,296.90.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

