Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $2,819.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,920.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,783.66. Adyen has a twelve month low of $2,000.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

