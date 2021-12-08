Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $2,819.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,920.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,783.66. Adyen has a twelve month low of $2,000.00 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

