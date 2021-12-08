AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $41,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

