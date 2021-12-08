AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.53 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.