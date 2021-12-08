AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock opened at $405.84 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.45.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.