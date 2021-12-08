AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $48,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

