AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,077.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

