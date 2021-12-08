Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAV stock opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.