ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 6315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

