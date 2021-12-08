ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Up 6%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 7,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

