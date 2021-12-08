Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.