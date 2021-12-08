Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Moderna comprises approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

