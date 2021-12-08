Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.92 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.