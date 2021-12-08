Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $825,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.