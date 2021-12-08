Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

