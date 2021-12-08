Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

