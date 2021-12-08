Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,808,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,968.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,871.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,744.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

