Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.64

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.64 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 174.77 ($2.32). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.27), with a volume of 40,186 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.97 million and a P/E ratio of -570.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.82.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

