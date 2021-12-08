Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

ACN opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.52 and a 200-day moving average of $327.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

