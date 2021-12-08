Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASO opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

