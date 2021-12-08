ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.