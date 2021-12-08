9,067 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.14. 62,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

