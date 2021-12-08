8,575 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $398.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.50 and a 200 day moving average of $372.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

