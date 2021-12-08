$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $7.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.27 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.87 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 194,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 226.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

