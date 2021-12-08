$605.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $605.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $669.80 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $748.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 203.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

