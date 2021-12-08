$527.94 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $527.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.36 million and the highest is $577.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 6,228,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,222. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

