$497.11 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $497.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.25 million to $522.80 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

