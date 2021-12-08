$484.33 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $484.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,266. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

