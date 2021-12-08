$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post $465.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

