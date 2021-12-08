$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post $465.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.