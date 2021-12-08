4,214 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,482. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $63.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

