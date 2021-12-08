$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $401.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.
NYSE FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $56.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile
Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.
