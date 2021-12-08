$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $401.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

