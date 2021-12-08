$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 77,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

