$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

