3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $51,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

