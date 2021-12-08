35,429 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEHS opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

