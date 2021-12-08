$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $325.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,658. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PJT Partners by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PJT Partners by 42.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.