$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post sales of $325.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,658. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PJT Partners by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PJT Partners by 42.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

