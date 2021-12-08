$32.47 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post $32.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 519,273 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

