$29.54 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $29.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.23 million to $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.06 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $139.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 213,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

