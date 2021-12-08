$244.50 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $244.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 2U by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 2U by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 2U by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 1,378,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.